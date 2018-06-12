WWE Announces Injury To SmackDown Match

WWE has announced that Sin Cara is unable to compete due to a shoulder injury. The storyline is that he suffered the injury during last Tuesday’s backstage attack at the hands of Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Cara vs. Almas was set to take place on tonight’s SmackDown but the match has been nixed.

It should be noted that Cara worked weekend WWE live events, losing to Almas.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Cara’s status:

Sin Cara not cleared for competition after being attacked by Andrade “Cien” Almas

Sin Cara is not cleared for competition this week, WWE.com has learned.

The masked man was originally scheduled to face his former friend, Andrade “Cien” Almas, tonight on SmackDown LIVE, but due to a shoulder injury suffered when Almas attacked him last Tuesday, Sin Cara will not be able to do battle.

Check back with WWE.com for more on Sin Cara’s status as it becomes available.