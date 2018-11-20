WWE Announces Interesting Segment For Tonight’s SmackDown

Above is video of Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

WWE has just announced that tonight’s show will feature a State of the State address on Miz TV with The Miz and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

WWE previously announced an in-ring promo from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan plus a Thanksgiving Feast Fight with The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar and Big Show for tonight.

Below is the announcement on the segment with Shane and Miz:

The Miz to hold “State of the State” with Shane McMahon on “Miz TV”

Team Blue is not doing well after being swept by Raw in the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series on Sunday night. Just how does SmackDown LIVE’s leadership plan to move the brand forward?

That’s what The Miz is hoping to find out when he hosts Shane McMahon to get the “State of the State” tonight on “Miz TV.” What will Shane McMahon have to say as Team Blue looks to move past the stunning outcome of Sunday night?