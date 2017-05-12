WWE Announces International TV Deal, Anniversary Of RVD’s WWE Debut, Total Divas

– Below is a Total Divas season 6 finale bonus clip with Nikki Bella revealing her return date and brand destination to Brie Bella:

– WWE announced the following today:

WWE, Saran Media announce multi-year agreement for S-Sport to televise Raw, SmackDown in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey and STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE and Saran Media today announced a new multi-year agreement to televise WWE’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, in Turkey on S-Sport beginning Saturday, May 13.

Every Saturday at midnight, S-Sport will televise a two-hour edition of Raw, followed by a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 2 a.m., with both programs in Turkish. Fans will be able to follow their favorite WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Dean Ambrose and Shinsuke Nakamura, among many others. S-Sport subscribers can also watch episodes they missed through video on demand and S-Sport’s 7-Day Catch-Up feature.

“We are proud to work with Saran Media to televise WWE’s premier programs, Raw and SmackDown, to our passionate fans in Turkey,” said Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. “This new, multi-year agreement shows the increasing global growth of WWE, while also giving us the opportunity to connect with local fans by delivering WWE content via a first-class platform.”

“Turks love sports in all forms, and WWE is a very popular brand in particular, especially for the Turkish youth,” said Selim Usta, General Manager of Saran Media. “WWE will be in good company with S-Sport’s other premier programming, including the English Premier League, NBA, Formula 1, ATP 500 and Moto GP.”

Saran Media is a participation of Saran Holding Group, which employs over 3,000 personnel in a broad range of sectors, including media, broadcasting, energy, tourism, CRM services, online gaming, aviation and defense.