WWE Announces Jason Jordan’s Surgery, Doctor Comments

WWE has confirmed that Jason Jordan underwent neck surgery earlier today under Dr. Joseph Maroon in Pittsburgh. There is no word yet on when Jordan will be back in the ring but we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on Jordan’s surgery:

Jason Jordan undergoes surgery

Raw Superstar Jason Jordan underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a neck injury, WWE.com can confirm.

“He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures,” WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon said. “It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal.”

The procedure Jordan underwent is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy. It is not known just how long Jordan will be out of action.

Stay with WWE.com as updates on Jordan’s condition become available.