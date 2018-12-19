WWE Announces Johnny Gargano vs. The EVOLVE Champion

We noted before how WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will be returning to EVOLVE on Friday, January 18 and Saturday, January 19 at EVOLVE 119 and EVOLVE 120 in New York.

WWE and WWN Live announced today that Gargano will face new EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match at the Saturday show in Woodside, NY.

There’s no word yet on who Gargano will face that Friday night in Brooklyn but an opponent should be announced in the next few weeks.

WWE also announced that NXT Superstar and former EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner will be working EVOLVE 119 and EVOLVE 120. EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, NXT’s Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, will also be in action.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Gargano vs. Theory:

Johnny Gargano to face Austin Theory at EVOLVE 120 in New York

Johnny Gargano will face new EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match at EVOLVE 120 on Saturday, Jan. 19, in Woodside, N.Y., WWE.com has learned.

The controversial NXT Superstar, who broke the news of his upcoming EVOLVE return over the weekend, will also be in action on Friday, Jan. 18, at EVOLVE 119 in Brooklyn, N.Y., though no opponent has yet been named.

Prior to joining NXT in 2016, Gargano was a mainstay in EVOLVE and its sister promotions under the World Wrestling Network umbrella. In announcing his one-weekend-only return on Twitter, Johnny Wrestling credited his tenure in EVOLVE as being instrumental in his development as a Superstar.

Gargano’s opponent for Jan. 19, Austin Theory, won the EVOLVE Title from NXT Superstar Fabian Aichner just last Saturday night, triumphing in a Triple Threat Match that also featured Roderick Strong.

Aichner is also scheduled to compete at EVOLVE 119 and 120, as are fellow NXT Superstars and reigning EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Additionally, WWN Champion JD Drake, Anthony Henry, Darby Allin, AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk, Eddie Kingston, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy, BSHP KNG, Curt Stallion and Priscilla Kelly are already confirmed for Brooklyn and Woodside.

Tickets for EVOLVE 119 and EVOLVE 120 are available now at etix.com. For more details on EVOLVE, head to WWNLive.com.