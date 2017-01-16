WWE Announces Kurt Angle As First Inductee Into 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

On Monday afternoon, WWE broke the news via ESPN that Olympic gold medalist and former longtime top WWE Superstar Kurt Angle will be taking his rightful place in the WWE Hall Of Fame as part of this year’s 2017 induction class.

From WWE.com:

“Kurt Angle’s accomplishments both in the Olympics and WWE were extraordinary,” said WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque. “He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place live from Orlando, Florida on March 31st.