WWE Announces Location For Next Year’s Survivor Series Pay-Per-View

As WWE Survivor Series 2017 draws closer, with this year’s installment going down this Sunday live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, WWE announced where next year’s joint-brand pay-per-view will take place.

WWE Survivor Series 21018, as well as the NXT TakeOver special and follow-up episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live will all emanate from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California next year.

WWE released the following statement this week confirming next year’s Survivor Series location.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Emanates From STAPLES Center In Los Angeles

WWE® (NYSE:WWE) today announced that Los Angeles will host Survivor Series® Weekend in 2018 with Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live and NXT® all taking place at STAPLES Center over four consecutive nights.

2018 Key Dates:

* Saturday, November 17 – NXT TakeOver

* Sunday, November 18 – Survivor Series

* Monday, November 19 – Monday Night Raw

* Tuesday, November 20 – SmackDown Live

Additional details about these events, including ticket on sale information and travel packages, will be announced in early 2018.