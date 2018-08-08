WWE Announces Mae Young Classic Parade Of Champions

WWE has announced that the 2018 Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions will air live tomorrow night from Full Sail University as the first night of tapings kicks off. We will have live spoiler coverage tomorrow evening after the parade. WWE announced the following:

The Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions streams live tomorrow night

The WWE Universe will get its first look at the all the competitors in this year’s Mae Young Classic when the tournament’s Parade of Champions streams live tomorrow night on Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitter.

The Parade of Champions live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. You can check out all the action by heading to Facebook.com/WWE, Twitter.com/WWE or WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Don’t miss your chance to see the introductions of Japanese ace Io Shirai, NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm, new WWE Performance Center recruit Deonna Purrazzo and the rest of the confirmed competitors when the Parade of Champions goes down tomorrow night.

Mae Young Classic 2018 kicks off on WWE Network later this summer, with the tournament final taking place Sunday, Oct. 28, at the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, WWE Evolution.