WWE Announces Main Event For TTTT, Breezango On Kofi Kingston (Video), SmackDown

– WWE has officially announced The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar as the main event of the 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, which airs this Thursday night on the USA Network. They announced the following:

The rivalry between The Shield and Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus reaches a boiling point in front of the men and women of the United States military, as the respective trios will throw down in Six-Man Tag Team action at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops.

Emanating from Naval Base San Diego, TV’s most heartwarming and patriotic show of the year honors the men and women serving at home and abroad. For the 15th anniversary of the event, WWE returns to an active military base to compete in front of active duty service members – harkening back to the roots of the show’s early years in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Following the confrontation between The Hounds of Justice and the trio of The Bar and Samoa Joe to kick off Raw, tensions are no doubt flaring and were inflamed even more after The Big Dog’s successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Cesaro, as well as Samoa Joe’s victory against Dean Ambrose – despite the involvement of Jason Jordan. Additionally, Rollins bested The Celtic Warrior in a hard-fought battle that pushed both Superstars to the limit.

This Thursday at 8/7 C on USA, all bets are off, and the rival trios will throw down in what is sure to be an all-out brawl in front of troops stationed at Naval Base San Diego. Who will reign supreme at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops?

