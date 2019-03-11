WWE Announces Major Social Media Milestone, Superstars Give Thanks (VIDEO)

WWE is currently celebrating a social media milestone of more than 1 billion total followers from around the world. This includes their fans on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Foursquare, Periscope, Pinterest, Qzone, Toutiao, Tumblr, V+, WeChat, Weibo and YouKu.

The WWE website noted that the 1 billion mark is the result of a 13% growth over the last year for a total of 113.9 million followers.

Above is video of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Tyler Breeze, The IIconics, Lucha House Party, Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, Zack Ryder, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Titus O’Neil, Cesaro and Roman Reigns thanking fans for the milestone.

Below is the announcement touting the milestone that WWE sent us:

WWE® SURPASSES 1 BILLION SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS

STAMFORD, CT, March 11, 2019 – WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced it has eclipsed 1 billion fans through its global social media platforms, further cementing its position as one of the most-followed brands in the world.

WWE’s Social Media Snapshot:

Facebook: 501 million total likes. WWE’s flagship Facebook page has more fans than the NFL, NBA, Marvel, Nike and UFC, and WWE Superstar John Cena is the No.1 most followed active American athlete on Facebook with more than 44 million likes.

Instagram: 226 million total followers. On Instagram, WWE’s fastest-growing platform, @WWE has more followers than FIFA World Cup, ESPN, HBO and NHL.

Twitter: 221 million total followers. On Twitter, @WWE has more followers than MLB, Disney, Amazon and Pepsi.

YouTube: 46 million total subscribers. WWE is the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR with more than 40 million subscribers and 30 billion views. WWE’s YouTube channel is also the second most-viewed channel in the world behind only T-Series, India’s largest music label and movie studio.

WWE’s 15 social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Qzone, Toutiao, WeChat, V+, Weibo, YouKu, Periscope, Pinterest, Foursquare and Tumblr.