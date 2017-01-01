WWE Announces Match For First SmackDown LIVE Of 2017

On the first day of the New Year, WWE announced a one-on-one contest for this coming Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

Following their recent triple-threat match with WWE Champion AJ Styles, which saw Styles retain the title, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin will look to settle the score with each other in the first SmackDown LIVE show of 2017.

WWE posted the following regarding the Ziggler vs. Corbin match on Sunday afternoon: