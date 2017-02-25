WWE Announces Matches For Upcoming Tour Of The U.K. In May

As noted, WWE announced a U.K. Tour for this May that will feature the stars of the recent WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, including reigning WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bates.

After the initial announcement, which included a list of talent scheduled to be part of the tour (see below), WWE announced the following matches for the dates and locations listed below.

* May 4th in Glasgow: Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs. Pete Dunne, Tyson T-Bone and Joseph Conners * May 11th in Sheffield: Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Sam Gradwell vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake * May 12th in Newcastle: Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Saxon Huxley vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake

The following is the complete schedule for the WWE U.K. Tour in May, which features WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Joseph Conners, Tyson T-Bone, Mark Andrews, James Drake, Dan Moloney, Sam Gradwell, Saxon Huxley, Tucker, Jordan Devlin and Pete Dunne

* Thursday, May 4: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

* Friday, May 5: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

* Friday, May 5: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales

* Monday, May 8: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England

* Wednesday, May 10: Genting Arena, Birmingham, England

* Thursday, May 11: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

* Friday, May 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England