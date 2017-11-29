WWE Announces Naomi Injury Storyline, WWE Studios Expanding Content, Braun Strowman – Kane

– Below is alternate footage from this week’s WWE RAW, which saw Braun Strowman destroy Kane with a steel chair to close the show:

– Variety reports that WWE Studios is expanding into scripted TV series, animation and digital content as they look to grow the studio into a broad-based production operation. They are currently working on a HBO documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant and their next big movie project will be “Fighting With My Family” on Paige’s pro wrestling family, which is being led by The Rock and director Stephen Merchant.

“WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative,” said Vince McMahon.

“Our new expanded focus on television and digital continues to push WWE Studios as a multi-platform production company, with the ability to create original content for global distribution as we have successfully done for the big screen,” said WWE Studios President Michael Luisi. “We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways.”

– Below is video of Cathy Kelley announcing that Naomi suffered a separated shoulder, cervical strain and facial contusions in the attack from The Riott Squad on last night’s SmackDown. The storyline is that Naomi is being evaluated today and they hope to have an update tomorrow. As noted, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan defeated Naomi, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Natalya after Natalya walked out on the match.