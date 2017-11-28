WWE Announces New Day Book, Natalya Wants Another Title Shot, RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Lexington, KY:

– WWE announced the following today on a new book about The New Day that comes out in 2018:

Discover the true story of The New Day in “The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.”

Aw yeah! Don’t you dare be sour, it’s time to crack open a new book and feel the power of the longest-reigning tag team champions with “The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.”

More than 165 full-color pages detail the epic journey of three Superstars who banded together and embraced a positive way of life that helped them take over WWE. Narrative chapters take readers from when Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods first came together, to their rocky start as a unit, and all the way to breaking tag team records and hosting WrestleMania.

The book also has numerous fun features such as:

* Trivia

* Coloring pages

* Wacky facts and stats pages

* Outside the ring, rapid-fire questions with all three Superstars

* Activities like “How to Dance Like Big E,” “Find Your Spirit Animal,” “Bake with Booty-O’s” and more!

* Lively infographics highlighting Xavier’s hairstyles, Kofi’s favorite kicks, a look inside the world of UpUpDownDown, a glossary of New Day terminology and so much more!

“The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.” will be available Tuesday, March 13, 2018, but is available for pre-order now at bookofbooty.com.

– Natalya is still looking for another rematch from SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as she tweeted the following in response to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announcing Natalya, Flair and Naomi vs. Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan for tonight’s SmackDown: