WWE Announces New Names For Men’s Battle Royal At WrestleMania 35

There are now 28 Superstars confirmed for the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 as WWE confirmed 26 more entrants this afternoon. It’s worth noting that the SNL stars, WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents Colin Jost and Michael Che, are being billed as one entrant.
The updated list of participants looks like this: Colin Jost and Michael Che, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:
WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss
WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost
WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)
WWE Intercontinental Match
Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Triple H vs. Batista
Triple H’s career will be on the line.
Falls Count Anywhere Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre