WWE Announces New SummerSlam Title Match

As seen above, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander will defend his title against #1 contender Drew Gulak at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

TBD (The Usos or The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.