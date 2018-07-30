WWE Announces New SummerSlam Title Match

As seen above, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander will defend his title against #1 contender Drew Gulak at SummerSlam.
WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
TBD (The Usos or The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.