WWE Announces New Superstar Snacks

WWE sent us the following today:

WWE Superstar Snacks Now Available

Pittsburgh, PA – PLB Sports (www.plbsports.com) has partnered with WWE to create and launch fruit snacks featuring WWE Superstars called WWE Superstar Snacks. Made from real fruit juice, and naturally fat free, the fruit snacks are in the shape of the WWE logo and come in six flavors: cherry, apple, orange, strawberry, blue raspberry and grape. The 10 count box will be available at Jewel-Osco, Wegmans, Giant Eagle, Woodman’s Markets, FYE and other fine retailers. WWE Superstar Snacks are also available at the recently redesigned www.plbsports.com.

WWE Superstars John Cena, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles and Naomi are prominently featured on the box’s front panel.

PLB Sports President, Ty Ballou said “We are thrilled to partner with WWE on their first-ever fruit snack program. Our product is naturally fat free, made with real fruit juice and no preservatives. WWE Superstar Snacks apply to all ages and are absolutely delicious!”

PLB Sports is excited to add WWE Superstars to their roster of athletes. The company has worked with some of the greats in the sports world including: Justin Verlander, Rob Gronkowski, Kurt Warner, Miguel Cabrera, Anthony Rizzo, Doug Flutie, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jerome Bettis.