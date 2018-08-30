WWE Announces New Title Match For Super Show-Down, Updated Card

Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been announced for the WWE Super Show-Down event on Saturday, October 6 in Australia.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad