WWE Announces New Title Match For Super Show-Down, Updated Card

Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been announced for the WWE Super Show-Down event on Saturday, October 6 in Australia.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad