WWE Announces Post-RAW Evolution Special For The USA Network

WWE has announced a “Road to Evolution” special for this Monday after RAW goes off the air on the USA Network.

Details on the special are below:

“Road to Evolution” to chronicle the journey to the first-ever women’s WWE pay-per-view event

Immediately following Raw this Monday on USA Network, a new special, “Road to Evolution,” will chronicle the journey to the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution.

The special will look back on the groundbreaking Women’s Evolution in WWE, featuring Superstars of the past, present and future coming together to celebrate a new chapter in WWE history.

The “Road to Evolution” special will also air on E! on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 10/9 C following the latest episode of Total Divas.

Don’t miss an exclusive look at how WWE Evolution took shape before all the action kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7/6 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!