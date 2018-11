WWE has announced an Evolution rematch for tonight’s RAW from Manchester England – Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad.

WWE also announced that RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will issue a response to SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on RAW tonight. WWE says Rousey will make a Survivor Series promise to Becky.

A rematch between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley was also added to tonight’s show.

Stay tuned as we will have live RAW spoilers from England at around 2:45pm ET.