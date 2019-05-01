WWE has announced that they will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7 with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and more.

Below is the full announcement on the event:

WWE Superstars return to Jeddah

WWE returns to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST. The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and stream live on WWE Network.

Additional details on the event’s matches, ticket availability and pricing, and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.