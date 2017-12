On Saturday afternoon, WWE announced a women’s match for this coming Monday night’s edition of RAW.

Confirmed for Monday’s RAW, which goes down at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, is Sasha Banks vs. Paige in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for Monday’s show is a RAW World Tag-Team Championship bout, as Sheamus and Cesaro will defend their titles against former champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Join us here this Monday evening for live results coverage of WWE RAW.