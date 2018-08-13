WWE Announces SD 1000, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE has officially announced the 1,000th episode of SmackDown for Tuesday, October 16 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Below is the official SmackDown 1000 announcement with comments from Vince McMahon:

SMACKDOWN® 1000 SET FOR OCTOBER 16

STAMFORD, Conn., August 13, 2018 – The historic 1,000th episode of WWE® SmackDown Live will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, and air live on USA Network at 8/7C. Tickets are available starting this Friday, August 17 at 10 am ET at the Capital One Arena box office, via www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

“1,000 episodes is a tremendous milestone reinforcing the longevity and popularity of WWE,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “But it’s only the beginning, and the best is yet to come for SmackDown.”

On air since 1999, SmackDown Live is the second-longest running weekly episodic cable television show in U.S. primetime history, only behind Monday Night Raw. SmackDown Live is currently among the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on primetime cable and delivers more viewers in primetime than any cable network in the U.S. (2.9 million average viewers). SmackDown Live has aired more original episodes than some of the most popular television series of all time, including The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Lassie and Monday Night Football.

SmackDown Live has also helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including Dwayne “The Rock®” Johnson, John Cena®, Undertaker®, Triple H®, “Stone Cold®” Steve Austin and The Bella Twins™.