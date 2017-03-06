WWE Announces Segment For Monday’s Post-Fastlane Edition Of RAW

During the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view “Kickoff Show” on Sunday evening, a segment was announced for Monday night’s post-PPV episode of WWE RAW involving “The Architect” Seth Rollins.

WWE posted the following message and photo on their official Twitter page on Sunday prior to the PPV pre-show announcing a special update on the condition of Rollins as he prepares for his eventual WWE return.

As noted, Rollins is hopeful to be able to return in time for his rumored match against mentor turned rival Triple H at WrestleMania 33.