WWE Announces Segment For Monday’s Post-Fastlane Edition Of RAW

Posted by Matt Boone March 6, 2017 0 Comment

During the WWE pay-per-view “Kickoff Show” on Sunday evening, a segment was announced for Monday night’s post-PPV episode of WWE RAW involving “The Architect” .

WWE posted the following message and photo on their official Twitter page on Sunday prior to the PPV pre-show announcing a special update on the condition of Rollins as he prepares for his eventual WWE return.

As noted, Rollins is hopeful to be able to return in time for his rumored match against mentor turned rival at .