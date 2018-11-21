WWE Announces Segment For Starrcade, Braun Strowman Pulled, Updated Card

WWE has announced a special edition of MizTV for Saturday’s Starrcade live event from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Miz will interview Rey Mysterio and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of their title match that night. Miz is being advertised to face Rusev that night.
As noted, Starrcade will not air live on the WWE Network but a one-hour special will air the next night at 8pm ET, on Sunday. WWE has not announced which matches will air but it sounds like the MizTV will make it to the broadcast.
The arena is advertising the following matches for the Starrcade live event:
Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar
Steel Cage Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz
Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV
Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more