WWE Announces Segment For Starrcade, Braun Strowman Pulled, Updated Card

WWE has announced a special edition of MizTV for Saturday’s Starrcade live event from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Miz will interview Rey Mysterio and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of their title match that night. Miz is being advertised to face Rusev that night.

As noted, Starrcade will not air live on the WWE Network but a one-hour special will air the next night at 8pm ET, on Sunday. WWE has not announced which matches will air but it sounds like the MizTV will make it to the broadcast.

The arena is advertising the following matches for the Starrcade live event:

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar

Steel Cage Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz

Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV

Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more