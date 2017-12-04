WWE Announces Special Live Events For WWE 205 Live

WWE announced the following today:

WWE 205 Live to hold three special live events in January

The Cruiserweight division is ready to fly high and drop jaws as WWE 205 Live holds three special events in January. Don’t miss your chance to see Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and all your favorite Superstars at 205 pounds and under in action three days in a row.

* Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

* Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium

* Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

Tickets for each event go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. EST.