WWE Announces Storyline Fine To Ronda Rousey For RAW Actions

WWE has announced a storyline fine for RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for her “unprofessional” actions on this week’s RAW when she manhandled Dana Brooke and attacked officials.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the storyline fine:

Ronda Rousey fined by WWE

Ronda Rousey has been fined by WWE as a result of her unprofessional actions last Monday night on Raw. Due to the confidentiality of Rousey’s contract, the amount of the fine will not be disclosed. Appropriate action has been taken.

Rousey will defend her title in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.