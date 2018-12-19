WWE Announces Title Match & More For Christmas Edition Of SmackDown

24W Staff
WWE has announced the following matches and segment for next Tuesday’s Christmas Day edition of WWE SmackDown. Stay tuned as we will have live spoilers from the tapings in Fresno, CA later tonight.

* Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe

* Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Shane McMahon on MizTV with The Miz