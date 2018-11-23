WWE Announces Title Match For RAW

WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain will defend their titles against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on Monday’s RAW episode.

The title shot comes after Roode and Gable defeated Akam and Rezar in a non-title match this past Monday.

Below is the announcement for Monday’s title match:

Roode & Gable get their Raw Tag Team Title opportunity vs. AOP

After humiliating Drake Maverick in the catering area for his embarrassing (and pants-ruining) accident at Survivor Series, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable scored what many would consider an upset victory over Raw Tag Team Champions AOP this past Monday night, bringing the Glorious pair even closer to Team Red’s tandem titles.

Now WWE.com has learned that Roode & Gable will finally get their golden opportunity as they take on AOP in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match this Monday night on Raw.

Can Roode & Gable’s magic strike twice or will it be a Glorious beatdown at the hands of the infuriated champs? Don’t miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!