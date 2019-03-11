WWE Announces Title Match & More For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a big eight-man match for this week’s WWE SmackDown from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. It will be The Hardy Boys, Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Cathy Kelley announced the match in the new backstage video above. She then announced that Shane McMahon will be on SmackDown to explain why he attacked The Miz at WWE Fastlane. R-Truth vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe with the title on the line was also announced for this week’s blue brand show.

On a related note, there’s been speculation on a Carmella vs. Zelina Vega match on SmackDown after they tangled at Fastlane and continued their feud on Twitter. You can see their recent tweets below: