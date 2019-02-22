WWE Announces TJP’s Release

By
24W Staff
-

Add 205 Live Superstar TJP to the list of talents released by WWE today.

Below is the announcement issued by WWE today:

TJP released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Theodore Perkins (TJP).

WWE did not wish the best to TJP in his future endeavors. The same went with the earlier announcements on the releases of Hideo Itami and Tye Dillinger.

Stay tuned for updates on TJP’s departure and future.

TJP, who lost to Humberto Carrillo on 205 Live this week, made some interesting comments on his status and Ricochet’s RAW debut this week. You can see those tweets below: