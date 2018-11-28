WWE Announces Total Bellas Return Without John Cena

WWE has announced that Total Bellas will return to the E! network on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 9pm ET.

It’s worth noting that they are promoting the season around Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins but there’s no mention of John Cena.

Above is a preview for the fourth season and below is the full announcement:

Total Bellas returns for Season 4 on Sunday, Jan. 13

LOS ANGELES — The Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan are back with an all-new season of Total Bellas, premiering Sunday, Jan. 13, at 9/8 C on E!.

The new season of Total Bellas will follow Nikki Bella as she moves forward with her new life as a single woman and dips her toe back in the dating pool for the first time in almost a decade, allowing Brie to play matchmaker and set her up on dates. The Superstar twins return to the ring with renewed focus and fervor to begin the road to WWE’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution. Brie and Bryan discuss expanding their family, but with both of them back to in-ring competition and away from Birdie, they must decide if now is the right time to add another baby into the mix.

Season 4 of Total Bellas gets underway as Nikki, seeking a change, spontaneously decides she wants to move to Los Angeles, but these plans are put on hold when WWE asks Brie and Nikki to compete at Evolution. Nikki decides to plant her roots in San Diego where she can train with Brie for WWE’s historic event. Meanwhile, Brie and Bryan talk about trying for baby number two, but Brie has reservations she isn’t sharing with her husband.

Tune in to the Season 4 premiere Sunday, Jan. 13, and catch the Season 8 finale of Total Divas tonight at 9/8 C on E!.