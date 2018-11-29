WWE Announces Tribute To The Troops Event For This Year

WWE has announced that the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops will take place on Tuesday, December 4 from Fort Hood, Texas.

This will be WWE’s second time hosting TTTT at Fort Hood. There will be various activities on base, including an anti-bullying rally and Superstar appearances. There’s no word yet on when the TTTT special will air, or if Vince McMahon will take a crew of Superstars overseas to meet troops again this year, but we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE’s announcement on this year’s tribute show:

WWE Tribute to the Troops began in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts in what is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year.