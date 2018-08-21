WWE Announces Two-Day Tournament For NXT UK Tapings, Tag Team Match Added

As noted, the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion will be crowned during the NXT UK TV tapings at the Insomnia Festival in Birmingham, England on Saturday and Sunday. Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Killer Kelly and Xia Brookside were announced for the event.

WWE has announced that the champion will be crowned with a two-day tournament with the finals taking place on Sunday. They have also announced two more competitors – Millie McKenzie and Nina Samuels, for a total of 9 participants as of this writing.

WWE has also announced a tag team match for Saturday’s taping – WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. As noted, Dunne is set to defend his title at Sunday’s taping. It sounds like there will be a #1 contenders match on Saturday to determine his challenger.

This will be the second set of NXT UK TV tapings for the WWE Network series that is expected to begin airing later this year.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the women’s tournament:

The first NXT UK Women’s Champion to be crowned at NXT UK tapings this weekend in Birmingham

A two-day tournament will determine the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion this Saturday and Sunday at the NXT UK tapings at Insomnia, the U.K.’s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham. The combatants battling to become the inaugural champion will include Toni Storm, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley and Xia Brookside.

Get tickets for these events now at https://insomniagamingfestival.com/wwe-nxt-uk/.

The events will be taped as part of the upcoming NXT UK series featuring the greatest competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland.