WWE Announces Two New Shows To Debut This Week

WWE Digital will release the premiere episodes of two new series on Wednesday, Halloween.

Cathy Kelley’s Talking Snack cooking show will feature The Boogeyman on the first episode while Baron Corbin’s Haunted World will feature the Acting RAW General Manager visiting spooky locations around the world, starting with the St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida.

WWE announced the following details on the new shows:

Two new digital series will premiere on WWE.com and WWE’s official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages this Halloween with Talking Snack and Baron Corbin’s Haunted World.

Talking Snack finds host Cathy Kelley in the kitchen with past and present WWE Superstars as they make tasty snacks and get candid about their careers, their lives outside the ring and more. The series kicks off with a special, spooky-themed episode featuring The Boogeyman.

In Baron Corbin’s Haunted World, the acting Raw General Manager visits creepy — and supposedly haunted — locations around the world, starting with the St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida where the ghosts of three little girls are said to walk the grounds.

Don’t miss either series premiere, Wednesday on Halloween on WWE.com and WWE’s digital platforms.