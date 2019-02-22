WWE Announces Tye Dillinger’s Release

WWE has announced that Tye Dillinger is no longer with the company.

Below is the full announcement issued this afternoon:

Tye Dillinger released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger).

As we noted on Tuesday, Dillinger took to Twitter after the SmackDown tapings in New Orleans and revealed that he had requested his release from the company. You can see his statement to fans from Tuesday below:

“Before rumors begin to spread, let me set things straight ahead of time: This evening, I requested my release from WWE. In the past 5 and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine. I feel at this time this decision, as extremely difficult as it was, is what is best for myself and WWE. I wish to continue to grow as a performer and offer those paying hard earned money to watch a show I’m performing on, a little more of myself. To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans…I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.”

Stay tuned for updates on Dillinger’s departure and what might be next for the wrestling veteran.