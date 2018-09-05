WWE Asks Fans About The Competition, NXT Airing Live?, WWE To Premiere Morning Show?, More

WWE Network News has details on a new WWE Fan Council Survey that gives a look at potential content coming to the service in the future.

The survey included a poll that asked fans about what other wrestling promotions they watch. This is not the first time a WWE survey asked about other promotions. They asked about Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan Pro Wrestling or other. They also included an option that said, “I do not watch any other wrestling promotions.”

The survey also asked about interest in seeing regular live events “without commentary or stories leading into the event” on the WWE Network. They also asked about interest in special events like the WWE Starrcade show that aired in November 2017.

WWE also asked fans if they would be more likely to watch the main WWE NXT series each week if it were to air live. In an interesting question, they asked about fans being interested in seeing the new NXT UK series. This is worth noting because the series has already started taping. The survey provided this description of the series:

“The hottest young talent on the United Kingdom scene collide on WWE NXT UK. Featuring WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Mustache Mountain, Rhea Ripley, and more amazing Superstars, this is the place to see the most exciting performers from England, Ireland, Scotland and beyond.”

WWE also asked fans about several potential original series that could air on the WWE Network. Below are the ideas that were mentioned, courtesy of WWE Network News:

WWE Now LIVE! – Live morning show featuring the hottest topics and news in the WWE Universe.

History of FCW – While NXT is well known to the WWE Universe as a starting place for today’s WWE Superstars, many current Superstars started in pre-NXT, Florida Championship Wrestling. This is the story of the Tampa-based promotion and its transformation into NXT.

Documentaries – If they focused specifically on talent like Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and more.

Superstar / Superfan – For example, Kevin Owens reflects on his time as a superfan.

Xavier’s Arcade Challenge – Xavier Woods takes his love of retro gaming to the finest “Bar / Arcades” in the country and challenges the WWE Universe in one-on-one competition!

WWE Cheat Day with Becky Lynch – WWE Superstars work hard, and train harder. See what they do on their cheat day, as Becky Lynch and Charlotte indulge at one of Becky’s favorite breakfast eateries.

Fashion Police / Unsolved Mysteries – Tyler Breeze and Fandango attempt to crack the case of numerous unsolved mysteries that have eluded the WWE Universe over the years.

House Hardy: Halloween special – Go inside the WONDERFUL world of the Hardy family in this delightful short form scripted sitcom, featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy!