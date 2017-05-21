WWE Backlash 2017 Results & Live Discussion

WWE Backlash 2017 takes place on May 21st at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Keep refreshing this page for live results now in progress!

Backlash Kickoff Show

– During the kickoff show, Eric Rowan makes a silent appearance walking by the announce table with a new mask on.

– Dolph Ziggler does an interview backstage where he says he would have watched the footage of Nakamura’s matches to prepare for tonight, but there is no footage. Ziggler says he’s going to put on a clinic again Nakamura and shut up his “fan boys.”

– Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English: English cuts his usual singing promo before the match and trashes his hometown of Chicago. Dillinger starts things off strong but English comes back with a swinging neckbreaker and stomps a mud hole in Dillinger in the corner. English goes up top but Dillinger tosses him off. Dillinger goes to follow up with a splash but he misses and English suplexes him for a two count. English starts getting emotional, but he composes himself and grabs Dillinger by the head. English hits a powerslam then goes back up top for a senton bomb, but Dillinger rolls out of the way then hits the Tye Breaker for the win.

– Eric Rowan sits down at the Kickoff show announce table and puts a bag on it. Rowan is silent, and takes his mask off with pieces of his hair stuck to it. Booker T tries to break the tension by telling Rowan he looks jacked and has been working out. Rowan throws his pulled-out hair on the table then messes with Peter Rosenberg’s clothes, before leaving in silence.

WWE Backlash 2017

– Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler: They start off with hammerlocks and wrestling holds, but Nakamura takes control with some kicks. They continue to exchange basic wrestling holds in the opening moments until Nakamura drops Ziggler with a knee to the mid section. Nakamura follows up with a knee drop, then stomps on Ziggler in the corner. Ziggler comes back with a neckbreaker and applies a couple holds with the help of a fistful of Nakamura’s hair. Ziggler dropkicks Nakamura in the face then hits an elbow drop for a two count. Ziggler hits a headbutt, but Nakamura comes back with a knee and a spinning heel kick. More knees by Nakamura for a two count. Nakamura goes for an armbar but Ziggler reaches the ropes. Ziggler fights out of a suplex attempt, leg kicks Nakamura then hits a DDT for another two count. Ziggler dodges a knee attempt by Nakamura, then Ziggler hits the Fameasser for a near-fall. After a series of missed kicks, Ziggler hits the Zig Zag for another near-fall. Ziggler sets up for a powerbomb, but Nakamura fights out and hits a series of strikes on Ziggler. Nakamura gets Ziggler in a front face lock, then goes for a reverse suplex but Ziggler escapes. Ziggler superkicks Nakamura to the back of the head, and both men are down. Ziggler grabs Nakamura by the hair and hits some elbows and kicks to the head. Ziggler spits in Nakamura’s face, then Nakamura fights back with a punch and kick. Nakamura tackles Ziggler then hits some knees and elbows of his own. Nakamura knees Ziggler on the side of the head then goes up top. He goes for a flying knee of the top, but Ziggler dodges it. Nakamura elbows Ziggler then hits the Exploder. Nakamura follows up with the running knee to the head for the win.

– We go to another Fashion Police segment where Fandango and Breeze are up to their nose in fashion felonies and clothing catastrophes.

– The Usos (c) def. Fandango & Tyler Breeze: Breeze is wearing a bald cap, blonde mustache, and janitor outfit. Fandango starts off strong with a hurricanrana on Jey, then they both tag in their partners. The referee allows Breeze to take the mop in the ring with him and he trips Jimmy with it then shoves it in his face. Jey tags in, punches Breeze in the face then breaks the mop over his knee. Jey goes up top but Breeze rolls away before he jumps, so Jey comes down. Jey goes to the other turnbuckle that Breeze rolled towards, so Breeze rolls the other direction. When Jey finally gets frustrated and picks Breeze up, Breeze drops him with a kick to the head. Fandango and Jimmy tag in and Fandango reverses a sunset flip and hits a leg drop. Breeze resurfaces dressed as an old lady and Fandango tags him in. Breeze lays out both Usos with dropkicks, then he hits a bronco buster on Jey. Jey comes back with a dropkick, then tags in Jimmy who hits another one on Breeze. Jimmy rips of Breeze’s old lady dress and throws it at JBL (accidentally) at ringside. Fandango gets the hot tag and cleans house. He hits a spinning heel kick on Jey then lays into him with chops to the chest. Fandango hits a tornado DDT off the corner for a near-fall on Jimmy. Breeze tags in (dressed as himself) and works on Jimmy. Jey gets the blind tag and they double team Breeze. Jey accidentally superkicks Jimmy when Breeze ducks it. The Usos roll outside and Breeze jumps on them, but The Usos catch him and throw him over the fan barricade. Fandango hits a suicide dive on the Usos at ringside, then heads back in the ring. Fandango goes up top, but Jimmy grabs Fandango’s leg then Jey catches him with a superkick and immediately pins for the win.

– Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin: Zayn starts off strong and Corbin gets frustrated. Corbin finally slows Zayn down with some knee strikes, but Zayn levels Corbin with a dropkick that sends Corbin rolling outside. Zayn is selling a lower back injury. They brawl around ringside, with Zayn hitting his signature moonsault off the fan barricade onto Corbin. Back in the ring Zayn is moving slow and selling his back, and Corbin takes advantage with a bear hug. Zayn fights out and Corbin charges towards him, but Zayn ducks and pulls down the top rope causing Corbin to fall outside. Corbin comes back in the ring and hits a spinebuster on Zayn for a two count. Corbin takes his time beating down Zayn until Zayn comes back with a lariat out of nowhere. Zayn fires up and hits another clothesline and an elbow to the face. Zayn climbs up top and hits a cross body on Corbin for a two count. Corbin comes back with a big clothesline for a two count of his own. Corbin hits a chokeslam into a backbreaker for another near-fall. Corbin takes Zayn up top but Zayn punches him in the head and hits a sunset flip powerbomb for a two count. Zayn goes for a t-bone suplex but Corbin fights out. Zayn hits a cruicifix pin for two. Corbin comes right back with the Deep Six for two. Zayn stops Corbin’s offense with a boot to the face, then follows up with a Heluva Kick for the win.

– A limo pulls up with India flags on it, and the Singh Brothers roll out a carpet for Jinder Mahal. Jinder steps out and an interviewer approaches him, but he shuts her down. Jinder starts cutting a promo on how Chicago is full of haters who hate on him because of how he looks and talks. Jinder says he will take the WWE Championship back to India, then speaks to his people in his native language.

– James Ellsworth makes his way to the ring and calls the Chicago fans a bunch of sausages. Ellsworth puts himself over then introduces his home girl Carmella.

– Natalya, Tamina & Carmella def. Charlotte, Becky & Naomi: Ellsworth causes a distraction early on which leads to to the heels shutting down Charlotte. They use frequent tags to keep beating down Charlotte. Naomi gets the hot tag and hits a series of kicks on Carmella. Naomi gets distracted by Tamina at ringside which leads to Carmella beating down Naomi from behind. Carmella hits the bronco buster on Naomi in the corner for two. Naomi fights off Carmella and Natalya, then Tamina tags in and drops her. Naomi almost gets the hot tag to Becky, but Carmella drops Becky from behind before she can tag in. Natalya tags in but Naomi drops her with a hurricanrana. Naomi tags in Becky who cleans house. Becky hits some kicks on Natalya, then a t-bone suplex. Becky hits a forearm to the face for a two count. Becky goes up top but Tamina pushes her off. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter, but Becky escapes and puts her in the Disarmher. A series of run-ins from their partners leads to Natalya once again going for a Sharpshooter on Becky, and this time she successfully locks it in. Becky taps out and Natalya scores the win for her team via submission.

– Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles: Owens avoids a dropkick attempt by AJ early on and rolls outside. Back in the ring, Owens catches AJ with a kick and starts beating him down. Owens dodges another dropkick and stomps on AJ. AJ’s third dropkick attempt connects and Owens is down.

Keep refreshing this page for live results now in progress!

Will Jinder Mahal defeat Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship tonight? Join the discussion in the comments!