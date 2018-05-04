WWE Backlash Pre-show Match Announced For Sunday

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott has been announced for the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.

Sunday’s Backlash event takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated card:

No DQ Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Kickoff Pre-show

Ruby Riott vs. Bayley