WWE Backlash Pre-show Video, Mojo Rawley On Missing Tonight, Matt Hardy On Backlash

Posted by Scott Lazara May 21, 2017 0 Comment

– Below is the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

– RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following on watching tonight’s Backlash match between Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos:

– Mojo Rawley, who won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 last month, tweeted the following about being off tonight’s Backlash pay-per-view: