WWE Backlash Sponsor Note, Stephanie McMahon Photo From London, Batista

– Former WWE Champion Batista is on the current cover of Muscle & Fitness magazine to promote Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2. You can see the cover and a few stills of The Animal in the video below:

– OnMSFT.com has an article about the popular Rocket League video game sponsoring the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago. The Twitter account for the “sports meets driving” game teased that they will be working with WWE more in the future.

– As noted, Stephanie McMahon is in London today and has been doing media to promote tonight’s RAW from the same city. She appeared at The Daily Mirror and was presented with this framed cover to announce WrestleMania 33 as their most-searched sports event of 2017: