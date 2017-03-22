WWE Bad Blood PPV Returning After 13-Year Hiatus

At this week’s SmackDown in Connecticut, WWE announced to the live crowd that their next show in the state will be the official return of their Bad Blood pay-per-view.

The first Bad Blood pay-per-view took place in 1997 and featured the first-ever Hell In A Cell match, between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. The event returned in 2003 for a Hell In A Cell match between Triple H and Kevin Nash, and again in 2004 for a HIAC match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It was a RAW-exclusive show back in ’03 and ’04.

Bad Blood 2017 will take place on July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, and will be the first pay-per-view at the XL Center since No Way Out in 2000.