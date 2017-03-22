WWE Bad Blood PPV Returning After 13-Year Hiatus

At this week’s SmackDown in Connecticut, WWE announced to the live crowd that their next show in the state will be the official return of their pay-per-view.

The first Bad Blood pay-per-view took place in 1997 and featured the first-ever Hell In A Cell match, between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. The event returned in 2003 for a Hell In A Cell match between Triple H and Kevin Nash, and again in 2004 for a HIAC match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It was a RAW-exclusive show back in ’03 and ’04.

Bad Blood 2017 will take place on July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, and will be the first pay-per-view at the XL Center since No Way Out in 2000.