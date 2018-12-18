WWE Bans Lucha House Rule, Fans Leave Before Christmas Eve RAW Main Event, Steve Austin, TTTT

– As noted, The Revival won a Fatal 4 Way on last night’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. We now know that the title match will air on next Monday’s Christmas Eve edition of RAW, taped last night in Sacramento. Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder following their Fatal 4 Way win.

Dawson says the title shot is a long time coming and they are happy to finally get the RAW Tag Team Title match they deserve, and they finally are getting the chance to prove they are the best tag team in the world. Cathy reveals that the Lucha House Rule is no longer in affect on RAW. The Revival brags about how Vince McMahon is in their “back pocket” these days. The storyline is that fans supported The Revival’s recent petition against the Lucha House Rule, and they took that petition to McMahon to get the rule banned. Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik have not addressed the ban.

– Fans who attended last night’s RAW at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California were treated to almost 6 hours worth of red brand TV as WWE taped the Christmas Eve edition of RAW after the live show ended. Our correspondent noted that many fans started to leave the arena before the main event of the Christmas Eve tapings ended, which saw Seth Rollins take on Baron Corbin.

– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin turns 54 years old today while former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam turns 48, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turns 43 and former WWE star Eric Escobar turns 39.

– Below is a new promo for the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops, which airs this Thursday night on the USA Network at 9pm ET.