WWE Doing Batista vs. Triple H Soon?, News & Photos/Videos From Evolution At SmackDown 1000

Evolution reunited at tonight’s WWE SmackDown 1000 episode with Randy Orton, Batista, Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can see videos and photos from the segment above & below.

The segment fueled speculation on a WWE return match for Batista after he commented on how Triple H has done everything in WWE except defeat The Animal. There was brief tension between The Game and The Animal in the ring but Flair calmed things down. Triple H sold the angle like he was still bothered by Batista’s comments. A match between Batista and Triple H was rumored during Batista’s returns in 2009 and 2014.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has plans to use Batista in the near future but he’s expressed interest in being open to a return during recent media interviews. SmackDown 1000 was his first WWE appearance since 2014.

In another highlight from the Evolution reunion, Orton took a shot at the other members and said he was constantly evolving and cementing his legacy while Triple H was running the show, while Flair was living vicariously through his daughter’s accomplishments and while Batista was spending more time in makeup chairs than he ever did in a wrestling ring.

"There is nothing that this man hasn't done in this business…except beat me!" @DaveBautista just went there… #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/E7atsmfIL0 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018