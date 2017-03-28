WWE Battleground Date & Location Revealed: Second RAW-Exclusive Of July

During Monday night’s WrestleMania 33 “go-home” episode of WWE RAW, the date and location of this year’s Battleground pay-per-view was announced.

The PPV will officially take place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — the same venue that Monday night’s final pre-WrestleMania 33 efforts from the red brand went down.

This year’s Battleground show will be a RAW-exclusive event, and is scheduled to go down on Sunday, July 23rd live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. It will be one of two RAW-exclusive PPVs in the month of July, as this year’s PPV goes down on July 9th.

WWE Battleground 2017 tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com with the pre-sale code: “WWEPHILLY.”

Join us here on 7/9 for live results coverage of WWE Bad Blood and again on 7/23 for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.