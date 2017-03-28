WWE Battleground Date & Location Revealed: Second RAW-Exclusive Of July

During Monday night’s WrestleMania 33 “go-home” episode of WWE RAW, the date and location of this year’s Battleground pay-per-view was announced.

The WWE Battleground PPV will officially take place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — the same venue that Monday night’s final pre-WrestleMania 33 efforts from the red brand went down.

This year’s Battleground show will be a RAW-exclusive event, and is scheduled to go down on Sunday, July 23rd live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. It will be one of two RAW-exclusive PPVs in the month of July, as this year’s WWE Bad Blood PPV goes down on July 9th.

WWE Battleground 2017 tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com with the pre-sale code: “WWEPHILLY.”

Join us here on 7/9 for live results coverage of WWE Bad Blood and again on 7/23 for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.