WWE To Bring A Big Name To Total Divas Because Of Low Viewership?

WWE may be looking to help the Total Divas viewership by bringing RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to the show, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The current eighth season of Total Divas has seen historic viewership lows for the show since it begin airing back in 2013. WWE officials have talked about approaching Rousey to become a regular cast member.

As noted yesterday, this week’s show drew another historic low of 340,000 viewers. Rousey had not been approached as of early this week but that may have changed when the viewership was released yesterday.