WWE Bringing Back Tough Enough?, Possible Search For Next Female Superstar?

We noted earlier in the week how WWE recently filed to trademark the Tough Enough name for merchandise use. It sounds like WWE could be planning a revival of the reality TV competition.

There has been an idea pitched that would see a new version of Tough Enough with the competitors being placed on the road with the WWE roster as they all travel together on a tour bus, according to PWInsider. The idea is that there would be weekly competitions with eliminations, leading up to one winner being crowned. That winner would earn a WWE contract. The new series would likely combine elements of Tough Enough, the Diva Search and the reality era of WWE NXT as the company looks for a new female Superstar. WWE has wanted to revive the Diva Search for a while now.

There was another reality idea pitched at the same time but that ended up being developed into the USA Network’s Miz & Mrs. series for The Miz and Maryse, which will see the second season air in 2019.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will go with the Tough Enough name or if they will use another name if they decide to produce a new reality competition series but we will keep you updated.