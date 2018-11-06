WWE Buys Major Wrestling Library After Years Of Negotiations

WWE officials finalized a deal to acquire the World Wrestling Council video library last month, according to PWInsider. The long-running WWC promotion is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon and Victor Jovia in Puerto Rico. WWC launched in 1983 by Colon, Jovica and the late WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon, and has featured many notable stars over the years. This library is believed to be one of the largest & oldest wrestling tape libraries that is still available.

WWE has rumored to be in talks to purchase the library for several years as it was believed to be part of the deal to induct Colon into the Hall of Fame back in 2014. The two sides have talked on & off for years but the deal was closed when WWE officials traveled to Puerto Rico last month.

WWE has already shipped the library back to HQ in Stamford, CT and they are set to start preparing for footage for future use on the WWE Network and home video releases. The footage would need to be cleaned up & digitized, so there’s no word yet on when they might start airing it. Some of the footage was reportedly damaged during Hurricane Maria, which knocked out all power on the island for weeks. This could cause a delay in WWE using the footage. There’s no word yet on how much damage was caused but WWE officials knew of the damage before they finalized the acquisition.