WWE Call-Ups At RAW, Becky Lynch Catches Charlotte Using Britney Spears’ Body?, UK Takeover Go-Home, WWE Executive Announced

– WWE NXT Superstars EC3, Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Orlando, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on if these Superstars are backstage for potential call-ups or if they are just there because the NXT talents live in the area. Nikki Cross, the other NXT Superstar planned for an upcoming call-up, worked weekend SmackDown live events and will likely work tonight’s blue brand live event in South Carolina.

– Wednesday’s NXT UK episode at 4pm ET will be headlined by a six-man match with Gallus vs. British Strong Style. It will be WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate taking on Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. This will be the final episode before Saturday’s NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event on the WWE Network.

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and called out Charlotte Flair for apparently using an image that had her head photoshopped onto Britney Spears’ body. You can see the wacky exchange below:

Silver spoon? Yup. Legacy? You’re damn right. I had a head start. I’ve also ran with the weight of this legacy on my back. Figure out how to make yourselves better, as opposed to talking about how I got here. I’m not slowing down.

👸 pic.twitter.com/mdVf1UvpOD — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 7, 2019

My god, she’s moved on to stealing other people’s bodies now. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQ6eLT2Yjp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 7, 2019

– WWE issued the following today:

WWE® NAMES SARAH CUMMINS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS

STAMFORD, Conn., January 7, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Sarah Cummins as Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. Cummins will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of WWE’s global consumer products business, including licensing, e-commerce, venue sales, home entertainment and publishing. She will report directly to WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Brian Flinn.

Cummins brings more than 25 years of marketing, licensing, media and business development experience to WWE. Prior to joining WWE, Cummins was Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at New York Road Runners, Inc., where she led the organization’s sponsorship, media distribution and licensing efforts. She also spent more than 15 years at the United States Tennis Association (USTA), most recently as Managing Director, where she oversaw retail development and operations for the US Open Tennis Championships.

Additionally, Cummins was Vice President, Licensing & Custom Sales at Vineyard Vines where she managed more than 250 collegiate, NFL, MLB and NHL licenses, and delivered the company’s first worldwide sponsorship, licensing and retail rights with the Kentucky Derby. She also has experience working with luxury brands as founder of Cashmere Ventures, a boutique agency.

Cummins was named a 2017 “Game Changer” by SportsBusiness Journal. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Boston College.

WWE is a $1 billion global brand at retail annually and its worldwide licensing program builds partnerships with companies around the world to create products featuring the company’s marks and logos, copyrighted works and characters in diverse categories, including: toys, video games, apparel, housewares, collectibles, sporting goods, books and more.