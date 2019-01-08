More From WWE Call-Ups Working Before RAW, Hulk Hogan Return Video, WWE SmackDown Promo

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returned to TV on tonight’s RAW in Orlando, his first appearance since the Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia back in November. The Hulkster led a tribute to his good friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund. The segment, which opened with Mike Rome leading a ten-bell salute for Okerlund, can be seen above.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Orlando for this week’s Main Event episode:

* EC3 vs. Curt Hawkins

* Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

There’s no word yet on if these are the official call-ups from WWE NXT for EC3 and Evans but our correspondent, Tara, noted that it felt like just another match, like a dark match even, and that there was no special hype for Evans or EC3. Tara also noted that both Superstars received “good, proper” reactions from the Orlando crowd.

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring a #1 contenders Triple Threat with Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, plus AJ Styles confronting WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. The show will also a non-title match between The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, with a title shot on the line.